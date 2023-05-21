Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2023 French Open Odds
The French Open field is dwindling in Paris, France, as Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova readies for a quarterfinal versus Karolina Muchova. Pavlyuchenkova is +5000 to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Pavlyuchenkova at the 2023 French Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Pavlyuchenkova's Next Match
After getting past Elise Mertens 3-6, 7-6, 6-3, Pavlyuchenkova will meet Muchova in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 6 at 6:00 AM ET.
Pavlyuchenkova has current moneyline odds of +135 to win her next matchup against Muchova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Grand Slam Odds
- French Open odds to win: +5000
Want to bet on Pavlyuchenkova? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Pavlyuchenkova Stats
- Pavlyuchenkova beat Mertens 3-6, 7-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the Round of 16.
- The 31-year-old Pavlyuchenkova is 5-7 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament victory.
- Pavlyuchenkova is 4-3 on clay over the past 12 months, with no tournament victories.
- Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Pavlyuchenkova has played 12 matches and 20.0 games per match.
- On clay, Pavlyuchenkova has played seven matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 19.6 games per match while winning 54.0% of games.
- Pavlyuchenkova, over the past year, has won 63.5% of her service games and 32.0% of her return games.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Pavlyuchenkova has won 68.1% of her games on serve, and 39.7% on return.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.