The Texas Rangers host the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Marcus Semien, Charlie Blackmon and others in this game.

Rockies vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has put up 40 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 17 runs.

He has a .272/.368/.415 slash line so far this year.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Reds May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 2 3 vs. Phillies May. 14 2-for-4 2 0 0 3

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 43 hits with eight doubles, three home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .336/.387/.469 so far this year.

Diaz brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, four walks and six RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds May. 17 2-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds May. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Gray Stats

The Rangers will send Jon Gray (3-1) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 31-year-old's 3.15 ERA ranks 24th, 1.117 WHIP ranks 26th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 68th.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics May. 13 8.0 3 0 0 5 2 at Mariners May. 8 7.0 4 1 1 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 2 5.1 8 4 4 2 1 at Reds Apr. 26 6.0 4 3 3 2 2 vs. Athletics Apr. 21 5.1 5 4 3 2 5

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 52 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 23 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.371/.469 on the year.

Semien will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .286 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves May. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Athletics May. 14 1-for-4 3 0 1 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has six doubles, 14 home runs, 16 walks and 48 RBI (42 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a .259/.324/.556 slash line so far this season.

Garcia has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, five home runs, a walk and 11 RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 19 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves May. 17 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 14 3-for-5 2 1 5 7 0

