The Texas Rangers will look to Adolis Garcia for continued offensive production when they take the field against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

Rockies vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 37 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 136 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 17th in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 200 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Rockies rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.437 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Freeland (4-4) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Freeland has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Phillies W 4-0 Home Kyle Freeland Aaron Nola 5/15/2023 Reds W 9-8 Home Connor Seabold Hunter Greene 5/16/2023 Reds L 3-1 Home Chase Anderson Brandon Williamson 5/17/2023 Reds W 11-6 Home Austin Gomber Graham Ashcraft 5/19/2023 Rangers L 7-2 Away Karl Kauffmann Martín Pérez 5/20/2023 Rangers - Away Kyle Freeland Jon Gray 5/21/2023 Rangers - Away Connor Seabold Andrew Heaney 5/22/2023 Marlins - Home Chase Anderson Edward Cabrera 5/23/2023 Marlins - Home Austin Gomber Eury Pérez 5/24/2023 Marlins - Home - Sandy Alcantara 5/25/2023 Marlins - Home Kyle Freeland Braxton Garrett

