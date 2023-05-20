Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies are ready for a matchup with Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +155. The total is 9 runs for this game.

Rockies vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -190 +155 9 +100 -120 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Rockies' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 16, or 45.7%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado is 6-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 44 games with a total this season.

The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-12 9-14 10-7 9-19 12-17 7-9

