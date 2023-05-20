Player prop bet options for Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic and others are available when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-105) 14.5 (+105) 10.5 (-110) 1.5 (+175)

Saturday's prop bet for Jokic is 28.5 points, 4.0 more than his season average.

Jokic's rebounding average -- 11.8 -- is 2.7 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Jokic averages 9.8 assists, 0.7 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Jokic averages 0.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 4.5 (-161) 5.5 (-128) 3.5 (+130)

Jamal Murray has scored 20 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 4.5 points fewer than Saturday's points prop total.

Murray's per-game rebound average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Murray has hit 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (-128) 5.5 (-128) 2.5 (+110) 0.5 (-120)

The 12.5-point over/under set for Aaron Gordon on Saturday is 3.8 less than his scoring average on the season (16.3).

His per-game rebounding average of 6.6 is 1.1 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than Saturday's prop bet (2.5).

He drains 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Saturday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-105) 13.5 (+105) 2.5 (-175) 0.5 (+150)

The 24.5-point total set for Davis on Saturday is 1.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.

Davis has averaged 1.0 less rebound per game (12.5) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Saturday's assist over/under (2.5).

Davis' 0.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 4.5 (-161) 5.5 (-128) 3.5 (+130)

LeBron James' 28.9 points per game are 3.4 higher than Saturday's prop total.

He averages 1.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 9.5.

James has collected 6.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Saturday (7.5).

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (1.5).

