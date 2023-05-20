Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Finals Game 3
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Nuggets 116 - Lakers 115
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Lakers vs Nuggets Player Props
|Lakers vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Lakers vs Nuggets
|Lakers vs Nuggets Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Nuggets Injury Report
|Lakers vs Nuggets Players to Watch
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (223)
- The Lakers have been less successful against the spread than the Nuggets this season, putting up an ATS record of 40-39-3, compared to the 44-36-2 mark of the Nuggets.
- Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 64.3% of the time. That's less often than Denver covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (75%).
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it better (52.4% of the time) than Denver (45.1%).
- The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season while the Nuggets have a .476 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-11).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver puts up 115.8 points per game and give up 112.5, ranking them 12th in the NBA on offense and eighth on defense.
- With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the NBA.
- The Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).
- Denver takes 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.1% of Denver's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.9% are 2-pointers.
