Jamal Murray and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Murray, in his previous game (May 18 win against the Lakers) posted 37 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Murray, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 20 27.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 5.5 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.9 PRA 35.5 30.1 38.5 PR 30.5 23.9 32.6 3PM 3.5 2.6 3.1



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Jamal Murray has made 7.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 13.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 17.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

Murray's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Lakers have allowed 116.6 points per game, which is 20th-best in the NBA.

Allowing 44.9 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Lakers have given up 25.7 per game, 15th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers are 18th in the league, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

Jamal Murray vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/18/2023 43 37 10 5 6 0 4 5/16/2023 37 31 5 5 4 1 3 1/9/2023 36 34 7 4 5 0 2 12/16/2022 36 23 5 6 2 0 1 10/30/2022 32 21 4 5 3 0 0 10/26/2022 28 13 4 6 1 0 2

