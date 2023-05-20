Nolan Gorman brings a 10-game hitting streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (19-27) game against the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-17) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Busch Stadium.

The probable starters are Miles Mikolas (2-1) for the Cardinals and Noah Syndergaard (1-3) for the Dodgers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (2-1, 4.91 ERA) vs Syndergaard - LAD (1-3, 5.94 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Mikolas (2-1) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The 34-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 4.91, a 2.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.573.

He has two quality starts in nine chances this season.

Mikolas has seven starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

Syndergaard (1-3 with a 5.94 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Over eight games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.94 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .302 to his opponents.

Syndergaard enters this outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Syndergaard has four starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

Noah Syndergaard vs. Cardinals

He will face off against a Cardinals offense that ranks third in the league with 414 total hits (on a .260 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .438 (sixth in the league) with 65 total home runs (fifth in MLB play).

Syndergaard has a 5.06 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP against the Cardinals this season in 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .364 batting average over one appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.