Bruce Brown and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Brown, in his most recent game (May 18 win against the Lakers) posted 12 points.

With prop bets available for Brown, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 13 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.2 Assists 2.5 3.4 1.8 PRA 18.5 19 19 PR 15.5 15.6 17.2 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.8



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Lakers

Brown is responsible for taking 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 9.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Brown's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Lakers have conceded 116.6 points per game, which is 20th-best in the league.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Lakers give up 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers are 18th in the league, allowing 12.5 makes per game.

Bruce Brown vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/18/2023 37 12 5 3 2 1 1 5/16/2023 24 16 4 2 1 0 0 1/9/2023 27 15 7 2 3 1 0 12/16/2022 35 11 5 5 2 2 0 10/30/2022 28 10 2 4 2 0 0 10/26/2022 33 18 5 4 4 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.