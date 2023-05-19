On Friday, May 19 at 8:05 PM ET, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (26-17) host Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (19-25) in the series opener at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Rockies have +180 odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Martin Perez - TEX (4-1, 4.25 ERA) vs TBA - COL

Rockies vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 13, or 61.9%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have gone 5-1 (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rockies have won in 16, or 47.1%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +180 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

