Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers meet Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 37 home runs as a team.

Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .255 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 198 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Rockies rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Colorado averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (eight) in the majors this season.

Colorado has pitched to a 4.68 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.433 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Phillies L 7-4 Home Ryan Feltner Ranger Suárez 5/14/2023 Phillies W 4-0 Home Kyle Freeland Aaron Nola 5/15/2023 Reds W 9-8 Home Connor Seabold Hunter Greene 5/16/2023 Reds L 3-1 Home Chase Anderson Brandon Williamson 5/17/2023 Reds W 11-6 Home Austin Gomber Graham Ashcraft 5/19/2023 Rangers - Away - Martín Pérez 5/20/2023 Rangers - Away Kyle Freeland Jon Gray 5/21/2023 Rangers - Away Connor Seabold Andrew Heaney 5/22/2023 Marlins - Home Chase Anderson Edward Cabrera 5/23/2023 Marlins - Home Austin Gomber Eury Pérez 5/24/2023 Marlins - Home - Sandy Alcantara

