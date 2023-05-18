The Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday (tip at 8:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis and others in this outing.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-125) 13.5 (-120) 10.5 (+110) 1.5 (+145)

The 28.5-point total set for Jokic on Thursday is 4.0 more points than his season scoring average.

Jokic's per-game rebound average -- 11.8 -- is 1.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than Thursday's assist over/under (10.5).

Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-105) 4.5 (-128) 5.5 (-161) 2.5 (-161)

Thursday's over/under for Jamal Murray is 25.5. That is 5.5 more than his season average.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 4.5.

Murray has averaged 6.2 assists this season, 0.7 more than his prop bet on Thursday.

He has connected on 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Thursday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (+100) 5.5 (-149) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (-118)

The 13.5-point over/under set for Aaron Gordon on Thursday is 2.8 lower than his scoring average of 16.3.

Gordon has collected 6.6 boards per game, 1.1 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Thursday.

Gordon has connected on 0.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (0.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-115) 12.5 (-125) 2.5 (-143) 0.5 (+220)

The 25.9 points Davis scores per game are 1.4 more than his prop total on Thursday.

Davis has grabbed 12.5 boards per game, matching his over/under on Thursday.

Davis averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Thursday's over/under.

Davis averages 0.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (0.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Nuggets vs. Lakers player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-110) 9.5 (+110) 6.5 (-133) 2.5 (+145)

The 25.5 points prop total set for LeBron James on Thursday is 3.4 fewer points than his season scoring average (28.9).

James has pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (9.5).

James' season-long assist average -- 6.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).

James has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.