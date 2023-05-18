The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets have a 1-0 series lead.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)

Nuggets (- 5.5) Pick OU: Over (226)



The Nuggets have a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 40-39-3 mark from the Lakers.

Denver (20-16-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (54.1%) than Los Angeles (9-14-1) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (37.5%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, higher than the .451 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets Performance Insights

On offense, Denver is averaging 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is allowing 112.5 points per contest at the other end of the court (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 three-pointers per contest.

In terms of shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets) and 36.1% three-pointers (27.1%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.