Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals showcases the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers squaring off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 18 on TNT. The Panthers are underdogs (+120) in this matchup with the Hurricanes (-140).
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-140)
|Panthers (+120)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have put together a 51-25 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Carolina has gone 43-21 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter (67.2% win percentage).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 58.3% chance to win.
Panthers Betting Insights
- This season the Panthers have won 15 of the 28 games, or 53.6%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Florida has a record of 12-9 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Panthers.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Carolina went over once.
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the league with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Hurricanes are ranked second in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game).
- With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers and their opponents hit the over on just one occasion over Florida's most recent 10 contests.
- Over their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.
- The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.
