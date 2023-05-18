The Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown included, take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 16, Brown posted 16 points in a 132-126 win against the Lakers.

With prop bets available for Brown, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 13.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.0 Assists -- 3.4 1.9 PRA 17.5 19 18.9 PR 15.5 15.6 17 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.6



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Bruce Brown has made 4.5 shots per game, which adds up to 10.0% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.1 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Conceding 116.6 points per contest, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Lakers allow 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the NBA.

Giving up 25.7 assists per contest, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bruce Brown vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/16/2023 24 16 4 2 1 0 0 1/9/2023 27 15 7 2 3 1 0 12/16/2022 35 11 5 5 2 2 0 10/30/2022 28 10 2 4 2 0 0 10/26/2022 33 18 5 4 4 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.