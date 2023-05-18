Aaron Gordon could make a big impact for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 132-126 win over the Lakers (his previous action) Gordon produced 12 points.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Gordon, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 16.3 13.1 Rebounds 5.5 6.6 5.5 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.2 PRA 21.5 25.9 20.8 PR 19.5 22.9 18.6 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.8



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Lakers

Gordon is responsible for taking 10.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.2 per game.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 6.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Gordon's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Conceding 116.6 points per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 44.9 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

The Lakers allow 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/16/2023 36 12 3 3 0 0 0 1/9/2023 22 9 10 0 1 4 0 12/16/2022 32 17 3 1 1 1 2 10/30/2022 31 18 6 0 3 2 0 10/26/2022 28 6 9 5 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.