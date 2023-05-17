Rockies vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies (18-25) and Cincinnati Reds (19-23) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.
The probable starters are Austin Gomber (3-4) for the Rockies and Graham Ashcraft (2-1) for the Reds.
Rockies vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gomber - COL (3-4, 6.30 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-1, 3.95 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber
- The Rockies will send Gomber (3-4) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.
- The 29-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 6.30, a 1.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.450.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Gomber will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft
- The Reds are sending Ashcraft (2-1) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.95 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 43 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.95, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
- Ashcraft is looking to pick up his sixth quality start of the year in this outing.
- Ashcraft will look to record his eighth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.95), 49th in WHIP (1.338), and 54th in K/9 (6.9).
