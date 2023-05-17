Graham Ashcraft takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Coors Field against Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 25th in MLB play with 37 total home runs.

Colorado's .396 slugging percentage is 16th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.253).

Colorado ranks 15th in runs scored with 187 (4.3 per game).

The Rockies rank 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Rockies strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Colorado's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.

Colorado has a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rockies have the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.417).

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.30 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Gomber is looking to build on a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Gomber will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging five innings per outing.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Phillies L 6-3 Home Austin Gomber Taijuan Walker 5/13/2023 Phillies L 7-4 Home Ryan Feltner Ranger Suárez 5/14/2023 Phillies W 4-0 Home Kyle Freeland Aaron Nola 5/15/2023 Reds W 9-8 Home Connor Seabold Hunter Greene 5/16/2023 Reds L 3-1 Home Chase Anderson Brandon Williamson 5/17/2023 Reds - Home Austin Gomber Graham Ashcraft 5/19/2023 Rangers - Away Ryan Feltner Martín Pérez 5/20/2023 Rangers - Away Kyle Freeland Jon Gray 5/21/2023 Rangers - Away Connor Seabold Andrew Heaney 5/22/2023 Marlins - Home Chase Anderson Edward Cabrera 5/23/2023 Marlins - Home Austin Gomber Eury Pérez

