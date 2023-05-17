Wednesday's game between the Colorado Rockies (18-25) and Cincinnati Reds (19-23) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET on May 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rockies will send Austin Gomber (3-4) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (2-1) will take the ball for the Reds.

Rockies vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rockies 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rockies have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Rockies have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rockies have been favorites in seven games this season and won two (28.6%) of those contests.

Colorado has a record of 2-5 when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Rockies, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Colorado has scored 187 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.64).

