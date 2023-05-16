Brenton Doyle leads the Colorado Rockies (18-24) into a contest with the Cincinnati Reds (18-23) a game after homering twice in a 9-8 victory over the Reds. It starts at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rockies will send Chase Anderson to the mound, while Brandon Williamson will get the nod for the Reds.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rockies vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Anderson - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson gets the nod for the Rockies and will make his first start of the season.

The 35-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen twice already this campaign, but will make his first start.

He has pitched to a .00 ERA this season with 3.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across two games.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson starts for the first time this season for the Reds.

The left-hander is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.