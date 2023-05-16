Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Colorado Rockies-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Coors Field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Reds Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bryant Stats

Kris Bryant has collected 44 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 14 runs.

He has a slash line of .291/.363/.424 on the season.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds May. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Phillies May. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Pirates May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

