Tuesday's contest features the Colorado Rockies (18-24) and the Cincinnati Reds (18-23) clashing at Coors Field (on May 16) at 8:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Rockies.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rockies will send Chase Anderson to the mound, while Brandon Williamson will get the nod for the Reds.

Rockies vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rockies 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rockies have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rockies have been favorites in six games this season and won two (33.3%) of those contests.

Colorado is 2-2 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 56.5% chance to win.

Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 186 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.

Rockies Schedule