The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers play in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 1 up next.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Lakers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Denver is 45-16 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.
  • The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.
  • Denver has a 37-4 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • The Nuggets are putting up 119.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.
  • Denver is giving up 109.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (115.3).
  • In terms of three-point shooting, the Nuggets have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 12.4 treys per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

