Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Lakers Player Props
|Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Lakers
|Nuggets vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Lakers Injury Report
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Over (222.5)
- The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.9% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this year.
- As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 6-13-1 against the spread compared to the 18-15-1 ATS record Denver puts up as a 6-point favorite.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better mark than the Lakers have posted (23-28) as moneyline underdogs.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver is scoring 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
- With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets rank second-best in the league in the category.
- The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 threes per contest.
- Denver is attempting 55.2 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 63.9% of the shots it has taken (and 72.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.2 treys per contest, which are 36.1% of its shots (and 27.1% of the team's buckets).
