The Houston Astros (22-19) are looking for Yordan Alvarez to prolong a 12-game hitting streak versus the Chicago Cubs (19-22) on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will look to Cristian Javier (3-1) versus the Cubs and Justin Steele (6-0).

Astros vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (3-1, 3.47 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (6-0, 1.82 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier (3-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 26-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 3.47 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .214.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Javier will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 6-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 27-year-old has a 1.82 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .214 to opposing batters.

Steele is trying to claim his fourth quality start in a row in this game.

Steele is looking for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per start.

The 27-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (1.82), 17th in WHIP (1.034), and 56th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

