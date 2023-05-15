Player prop bet options for Jason Robertson, Jared McCann and others are available when the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Monday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has 109 points (46 goals, 63 assists) and plays an average of 18:50 per game.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken May. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 3 3 2 at Kraken May. 9 0 1 1 3 at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken May. 4 0 0 0 1

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)

Jamie Benn is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 78 points (33 goals, 45 assists) to the team.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken May. 13 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 1 1 1 at Kraken May. 9 1 1 2 2 at Kraken May. 7 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 4 0 1 1 3

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

Joe Pavelski has 77 total points for Dallas, with 28 goals and 49 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken May. 13 1 0 1 1 vs. Kraken May. 11 1 1 2 2 at Kraken May. 9 1 0 1 4 at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken May. 4 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -238)

McCann drives the offense for Seattle with 70 points (0.9 per game), with 40 goals and 30 assists in 79 games (playing 16:20 per game).

McCann Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 13 0 1 1 3 at Stars May. 11 1 0 1 4 vs. Stars May. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 7 0 0 0 0 at Stars May. 4 0 0 0 0

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

Vince Dunn is a leading scorer for Seattle with 64 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 50 assists in 81 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 13 0 1 1 3 at Stars May. 11 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 9 0 2 2 1 vs. Stars May. 7 0 1 1 0 at Stars May. 4 0 1 1 2

