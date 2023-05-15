Jonathan India and Charlie Blackmon are among the players with prop bets available when the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies meet at Coors Field on Monday (first pitch at 8:40 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Reds Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has recorded 37 hits with nine doubles, three home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 14 runs.

He's slashed .282/.378/.420 so far this season.

Blackmon will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .438 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Phillies May. 14 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 vs. Phillies May. 12 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 at Pirates May. 10 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 at Pirates May. 9 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Pirates May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bryant Stats

Kris Bryant has five doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 14 RBI (44 total hits).

He has a slash line of .301/.374/.438 so far this year.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Phillies May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Phillies May. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Pirates May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Greene Stats

Hunter Greene (0-3) will take the mound for the Reds, his ninth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in eight starts this season.

Greene will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets May. 10 5.1 6 2 2 4 4 vs. White Sox May. 5 5.2 7 5 5 7 1 at Athletics Apr. 29 5.0 5 2 0 10 3 at Pirates Apr. 23 6.0 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Rays Apr. 17 3.0 3 0 0 1 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

India Stats

India has put up 43 hits with 12 doubles, three home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .295/.387/.438 so far this season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins May. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Marlins May. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mets May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has five doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 28 RBI (28 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .267/.366/.457 on the year.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins May. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 1 at Marlins May. 12 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Mets May. 11 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets May. 10 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

