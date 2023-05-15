On Monday, May 15 at 8:40 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds (18-22) visit the Colorado Rockies (17-24) at Coors Field in the series opener. Hunter Greene will get the call for the Reds, while Connor Seabold will take the mound for the Rockies.

The Reds are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+105). An 11-run over/under has been listed in this contest.

Rockies vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (0-3, 3.69 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-0, 4.56 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Rockies and Reds game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rockies (+105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $20.50 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Kris Bryant get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Reds have gone 4-3 (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds were favored on the moneyline in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Rockies have come away with 15 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won 14 of 30 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.