The Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper will take on the Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 32 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with a .392 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 173 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Rockies rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has an eight K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Colorado has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.77) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.421 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Freeland (3-4) will take the mound for the Rockies, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He has earned a quality start five times in eight starts this season.

Freeland has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Kyle Freeland Mitch Keller 5/9/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Connor Seabold Luis Ortiz 5/10/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Antonio Senzatela Rich Hill 5/12/2023 Phillies L 6-3 Home Austin Gomber Taijuan Walker 5/13/2023 Phillies L 7-4 Home Ryan Feltner Ranger Suárez 5/14/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Freeland Aaron Nola 5/15/2023 Reds - Home Connor Seabold Hunter Greene 5/16/2023 Reds - Home Antonio Senzatela Nick Lodolo 5/17/2023 Reds - Home Austin Gomber Graham Ashcraft 5/19/2023 Rangers - Away Ryan Feltner Jon Gray 5/20/2023 Rangers - Away Kyle Freeland Andrew Heaney

