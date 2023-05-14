The Boston Celtics are 6.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3. The over/under for the matchup is set at 200.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -6.5 200.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have scored more than 200.5 points in 77 of 82 games this season.

The average point total in Boston's games this year is 229.4, 28.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.

Boston has won 52, or 71.2%, of the 73 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Boston has a record of 29-13, a 69% win rate, when it's favored by -275 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 200.5 points in 74 of 82 outings.

Philadelphia has a 226.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 25.6 more points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Philadelphia has put together a 48-34-0 record against the spread.

The 76ers have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (48%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 2-1 when it is set as the underdog by +220 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Philadelphia has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 200.5 % of Games Over 200.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 77 93.9% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8 76ers 74 90.2% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have gone 5-5 in their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Celtics have gone over the total eight times.

When playing at home, Boston sports a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (22-19-0).

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics average are seven more points than the 76ers give up (110.9).

When Boston totals more than 110.9 points, it is 39-21 against the spread and 48-12 overall.

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

Philadelphia has gone 7-3 over its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

Five of the 76ers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). Away, it is .561 (23-18-0).

The 76ers put up an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 37-13 against the spread and 43-7 overall.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 19-24 43-39 76ers 48-34 3-0 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 39-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-13 48-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 43-7 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 35-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 41-18 41-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 43-16

