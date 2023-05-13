Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Astros on May 13, 2023
Yordan Alvarez and Andrew Vaughn are among the players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday (starting at 7:15 PM ET).
White Sox vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Dylan Cease Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Cease Stats
- The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (2-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Cease has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 5.58 ERA ranks 66th, 1.512 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks 12th.
Cease Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Royals
|May. 8
|5.0
|9
|7
|7
|6
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|6
|4
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 27
|4.0
|9
|7
|6
|3
|2
|at Rays
|Apr. 22
|4.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|6
|4
|2
|5
|5
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 29 RBI (37 total hits).
- He's slashed .248/.339/.423 on the season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Astros
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|May. 11
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Royals
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Royals
|May. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has 10 doubles, nine home runs, nine walks and 24 RBI (38 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .262/.327/.517 so far this year.
- Robert enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, two home runs and four RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 12
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Royals
|May. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Royals
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has seven doubles, nine home runs, 17 walks and 35 RBI (33 total hits).
- He's slashing .282/.388/.573 on the season.
- Alvarez will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .306 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and eight RBI.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Angels
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Angels
|May. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Angels
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Mariners
|May. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has five doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 25 RBI (35 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He has a .263/.357/.436 slash line so far this year.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double, two walks and two RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Angels
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
