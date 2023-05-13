Saturday's game between the Colorado Rockies (16-23) and the Philadelphia Phillies (19-19) at Coors Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rockies securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 13.

The probable pitchers are Ranger Suarez for the Phillies and Ryan Feltner (2-2) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The last 10 Rockies games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Rockies have come away with 14 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been victorious 10 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (169 total, 4.3 per game).

The Rockies have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule