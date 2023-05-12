How to Watch the Rockies vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies versus Philadelphia Phillies game on Friday at 8:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Ezequiel Tovar and J.T. Realmuto.
Rockies vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (32).
- Colorado is 18th in MLB with a .392 slugging percentage.
- The Rockies' .254 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
- Colorado is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (166 total).
- The Rockies are 19th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 17th in the majors.
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Colorado's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.
- Colorado has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
- The Rockies average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.422).
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Austin Gomber (3-4) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.75 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Gomber is trying to record his third quality start in a row in this game.
- Gomber will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.7 innings per outing.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/6/2023
|Mets
|W 5-2
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Tylor Megill
|5/7/2023
|Mets
|W 13-6
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/8/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-0
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Mitch Keller
|5/9/2023
|Pirates
|W 10-1
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Luis Ortiz
|5/10/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-3
|Away
|Antonio Senzatela
|Rich Hill
|5/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Taijuan Walker
|5/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Ranger Suárez
|5/14/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Aaron Nola
|5/15/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Hunter Greene
|5/16/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Antonio Senzatela
|Nick Lodolo
|5/17/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Graham Ashcraft
