Rockies vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates (21-16) and Colorado Rockies (15-22) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.
The Pirates will look to Rich Hill (3-3) against the Rockies and Antonio Senzatela (0-1).
Rockies vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Probable Pitchers: Hill - PIT (3-3, 4.78 ERA) vs Senzatela - COL (0-1, 1.80 ERA)
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Antonio Senzatela
- Senzatela (0-1) makes the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed five innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .176 against him this season. He has a 1.80 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his one games.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill
- Hill (3-3) will take the mound for the Pirates, his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- The 43-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 4.78, a 2.91 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.460.
- He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Hill has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 43-year-old's 4.78 ERA ranks 58th, 1.460 WHIP ranks 65th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.
Rich Hill vs. Rockies
- The Rockies rank 12th in MLB with a .254 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 17th in the league (.395) and 32 home runs.
- The left-hander has faced the Rockies one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-22 with a double, a home run and an RBI in six innings.
