The Pittsburgh Pirates (21-16) and Colorado Rockies (15-22) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Pirates will look to Rich Hill (3-3) against the Rockies and Antonio Senzatela (0-1).

Rockies vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hill - PIT (3-3, 4.78 ERA) vs Senzatela - COL (0-1, 1.80 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Antonio Senzatela

Senzatela (0-1) makes the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed five innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .176 against him this season. He has a 1.80 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his one games.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill (3-3) will take the mound for the Pirates, his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 43-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 4.78, a 2.91 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.460.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Hill has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 43-year-old's 4.78 ERA ranks 58th, 1.460 WHIP ranks 65th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.

Rich Hill vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 12th in MLB with a .254 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 17th in the league (.395) and 32 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Rockies one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-22 with a double, a home run and an RBI in six innings.

