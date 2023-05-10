Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Pirates on May 10, 2023
Bryan Reynolds and Kris Bryant are among the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Colorado Rockies meet at PNC Park on Wednesday (at 12:35 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Kris Bryant Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bryant Stats
- Bryant has 40 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 13 RBI.
- He's slashed .310/.390/.465 so far this season.
- Bryant has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Bryant Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Pirates
|May. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Pirates
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Mets
|May. 7
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|at Mets
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Blackmon Stats
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 33 hits with eight doubles, three home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 13 runs.
- He's slashed .268/.370/.407 on the season.
- Blackmon has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, two walks and four RBI.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Pirates
|May. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Pirates
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Mets
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|May. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Rich Hill Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Hill Stats
- Rich Hill (3-3) will take the mound for the Pirates, his eighth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in seven starts this season.
- Hill will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- The 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.78), 65th in WHIP (1.460), and 50th in K/9 (7.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Hill Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 5
|5.1
|8
|4
|4
|5
|2
|at Nationals
|Apr. 29
|6.1
|8
|3
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 22
|5.0
|6
|1
|1
|7
|3
|at Rockies
|Apr. 17
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|7
|2
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 12
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He has a slash line of .296/.333/.519 so far this year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 31 hits with 11 doubles, two home runs, 17 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .252/.338/.390 slash line on the year.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 9
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
