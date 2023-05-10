Carlos Santana and Charlie Blackmon will be among the star attractions when the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 32 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 109 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 17th in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 162 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.75 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.425 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Antonio Senzatela will get the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Mets L 1-0 Away Antonio Senzatela Kodai Senga 5/6/2023 Mets W 5-2 Away Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/7/2023 Mets W 13-6 Away Ryan Feltner Joey Lucchesi 5/8/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Kyle Freeland Mitch Keller 5/9/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Connor Seabold Luis Ortiz 5/10/2023 Pirates - Away Antonio Senzatela Rich Hill 5/12/2023 Phillies - Home Austin Gomber Bailey Falter 5/13/2023 Phillies - Home Ryan Feltner Taijuan Walker 5/14/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Freeland Aaron Nola 5/15/2023 Reds - Home Connor Seabold Hunter Greene 5/16/2023 Reds - Home Antonio Senzatela Nick Lodolo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.