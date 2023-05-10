Charlie Blackmon -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is batting .268 with eight doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

He ranks 70th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 94th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In 63.6% of his games this year (21 of 33), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (9.1%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).

Blackmon has an RBI in nine of 33 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored in 14 of 33 games (42.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (57.9%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (47.4%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings