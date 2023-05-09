Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon at PNC Park on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 30 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 152 (4.2 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 4.86 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.434 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Connor Seabold to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Brewers W 9-6 Home Connor Seabold Wade Miley 5/5/2023 Mets L 1-0 Away Antonio Senzatela Kodai Senga 5/6/2023 Mets W 5-2 Away Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/7/2023 Mets W 13-6 Away Ryan Feltner Joey Lucchesi 5/8/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Kyle Freeland Mitch Keller 5/9/2023 Pirates - Away Connor Seabold Luis Ortiz 5/10/2023 Pirates - Away Antonio Senzatela Rich Hill 5/12/2023 Phillies - Home Austin Gomber Bailey Falter 5/13/2023 Phillies - Home Ryan Feltner Taijuan Walker 5/14/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Freeland Aaron Nola 5/15/2023 Reds - Home Connor Seabold Hunter Greene

