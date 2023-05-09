Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Suns Western Conference Semifinals Game 5 on May 9, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Deandre Ayton and others in the Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns matchup at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (-110)
|13.5 (-139)
|9.5 (+110)
|1.5 (+145)
- Jokic's 24.5 points per game average is 6.0 less than Tuesday's over/under.
- Jokic has averaged 1.7 less rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (13.5).
- Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (9.5).
- Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-115)
|4.5 (-133)
|6.5 (-133)
|2.5 (-139)
- The 25.5-point over/under set for Jamal Murray on Tuesday is 5.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.
- He pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- Murray's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Tuesday's prop bet.
- He drains 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (-105)
|6.5 (+120)
|1.5 (-133)
|0.5 (-128)
- Aaron Gordon's 16.3 points per game are 1.8 points more than Tuesday's over/under.
- Gordon's rebounding average of 6.6 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (6.5).
- Gordon's assist average -- three -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (1.5).
- Gordon averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|12.5 (-111)
|8.5 (-105)
|0.5 (-182)
- The 12.5-point over/under set for Ayton on Tuesday is 5.5 lower than his scoring average of 18.
- Ayton has collected 10 boards per game, 1.5 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.
- Ayton's assist average -- 1.7 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (0.5).
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (-125)
|5.5 (+105)
|8.5 (+115)
|2.5 (-139)
- Devin Booker's 27.8 points per game average is 3.7 less than Tuesday's over/under.
- Booker has averaged 4.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (5.5).
- Booker has averaged 5.5 assists per game this year, 3.0 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (8.5).
- Booker has connected on 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).
