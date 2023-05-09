The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -6.5 228.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 228.5 points 40 times.

Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its matchups this year, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.

Denver has a record of 27-7, a 79.4% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9 Suns 38 46.3% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.

Against the spread, Denver has performed better at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The Nuggets score just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow (111.6).

Denver has a 38-17 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Nuggets and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 17-16 38-44 Suns 43-38 5-4 42-40

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Nuggets Suns 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 38-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-11 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-10 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 36-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-19 40-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.