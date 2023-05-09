Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 6-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Suns (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Under (227.5)
- The Nuggets sport a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 41-38-3 mark of the Suns.
- When the spread is set as 6 or more this season, Denver (18-15-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (52.9%) than Phoenix (5-5) does as the underdog (50%).
- Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better tally than the Suns have put up (9-23) as moneyline underdogs.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- This year, Denver is putting up 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are collecting 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).
- The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 threes per contest.
- Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% from three-point land this year. Of the team's buckets, 72.9% are two-pointers and 27.1% are three-pointers.
