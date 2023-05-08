Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Pirates on May 8, 2023
Kris Bryant and Bryan Reynolds are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Colorado Rockies and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off at PNC Park on Monday (beginning at 6:35 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Rockies vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Kris Bryant Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Bryant Stats
- Bryant has 36 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 13 RBI.
- He has a .300/.387/.467 slash line so far this season.
Bryant Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mets
|May. 7
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|at Mets
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 4
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Brewers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|4
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Blackmon Stats
- Charlie Blackmon has seven doubles, three home runs, 15 walks and 12 RBI (30 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .261/.365/.400 so far this year.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mets
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|May. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Brewers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
Bet on player props for Kris Bryant, Charlie Blackmon or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Mitch Keller Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Keller Stats
- Mitch Keller (3-1) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his eighth start of the season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Keller has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 27-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.230 WHIP ranks 41st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|May. 3
|5.0
|5
|5
|1
|8
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 27
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|10
|1
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 21
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
|at Cardinals
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 11
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|7
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kyle Freeland's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has collected 39 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 23 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .307/.345/.543 slash line so far this season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 31 hits with 11 doubles, two home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .263/.346/.407 so far this season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Rays
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Carlos Santana or other Pirates players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.