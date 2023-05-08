Monday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-15) and the Colorado Rockies (14-21) at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Pirates securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:35 PM on May 8.

The Pirates will give the ball to Mitch Keller (3-1, 3.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (3-3, 3.76 ERA).

Rockies vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 6-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Rockies have won in 12, or 42.9%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a mark of 7-11 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (152 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule