Rockies vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 8
Monday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-15) and the Colorado Rockies (14-21) at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Pirates securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:35 PM on May 8.
The Pirates will give the ball to Mitch Keller (3-1, 3.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (3-3, 3.76 ERA).
Rockies vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
Rockies vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Pirates 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 6-3.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Rockies' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Rockies have won in 12, or 42.9%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has a mark of 7-11 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (152 total runs).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|Brewers
|W 7-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Eric Lauer
|May 4
|Brewers
|W 9-6
|Connor Seabold vs Wade Miley
|May 5
|@ Mets
|L 1-0
|Antonio Senzatela vs Kodai Senga
|May 6
|@ Mets
|W 5-2
|Austin Gomber vs Tylor Megill
|May 7
|@ Mets
|W 13-6
|Ryan Feltner vs Joey Lucchesi
|May 8
|@ Pirates
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Mitch Keller
|May 9
|@ Pirates
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Vince Velásquez
|May 10
|@ Pirates
|-
|Antonio Senzatela vs Rich Hill
|May 12
|Phillies
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Bailey Falter
|May 13
|Phillies
|-
|Ryan Feltner vs Taijuan Walker
|May 14
|Phillies
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Aaron Nola
