Randal Grichuk -- 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Mets.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

  • Grichuk is batting .407 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Grichuk is batting .368 with one homer during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Grichuk has gotten a hit in all seven games this year, with more than one hit four times (57.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Grichuk has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • In four games this year (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
  • The Pirates surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Pirates will send Keller (3-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.32), 41st in WHIP (1.230), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
