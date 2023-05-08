Mike Moustakas -- hitting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Moustakas has five doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .240.

This season, Moustakas has totaled at least one hit in nine of 21 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 21 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season (33.3%), Moustakas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

