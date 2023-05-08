Charlie Blackmon -- with an on-base percentage of .298 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon is hitting .261 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 104th in the league in slugging.
  • Blackmon has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • In 9.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games.
  • He has scored in 13 of 31 games (41.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 33 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Keller (3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.32), 41st in WHIP (1.230), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.