Pete Alonso will lead the charge for the New York Mets (17-17) on Sunday, May 7, when they clash with Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (13-21) at Citi Field at 1:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mets as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +170 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the game.

Rockies vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Joey Lucchesi - NYM (1-0, 3.86 ERA) vs Ryan Feltner - COL (2-2, 4.45 ERA)

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 13, or 54.2%, of those games.

The Mets have a 3-3 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Mets played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 2-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (40.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious three times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

