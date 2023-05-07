The Colorado Rockies and Randal Grichuk, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

  • Grichuk is batting .455 with two doubles and three walks.
  • Grichuk is batting .444 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • Grichuk has gotten a hit in all six games this season, with more than one hit four times (66.7%).
  • He has not homered in his six games this season.
  • Grichuk has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.48 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets allow the third-most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Mets are sending Lucchesi (1-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
