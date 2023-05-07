In Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets meet.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • The Nuggets' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (46.6%).
  • This season, Denver has a 45-16 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.6% from the field.
  • The Suns are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 16th.
  • The Nuggets put up only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (111.6).
  • Denver has put together a 47-8 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • At home the Nuggets are better offensively, scoring 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 109.6 points per game at home, and 115.3 away.
  • At home, Denver concedes 109.6 points per game. Away, it gives up 115.3.
  • At home the Nuggets are picking up 29.9 assists per game, two more than away (27.9).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

