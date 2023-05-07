The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets are battling in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Nuggets Moneyline
DraftKings Suns (-2) 227.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Suns (-2.5) 227.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Suns (-2) 227 -135 +115 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Suns (-2.5) 227.5 -140 +120 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

  • The Suns are outscoring opponents by two points per game with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and allow 111.6 per outing (sixth in the league).
  • The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in league).
  • The two teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These two teams give up a combined 224.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Phoenix has put together a 42-39-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Denver has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Nikola Jokic 26.5 -125 24.5
Jamal Murray 23.5 -125 20.0
Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -115 17.4
Aaron Gordon 14.5 -115 16.3
Bruce Brown 10.5 -120 11.5

